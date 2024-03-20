Bengaluru activists file complaints against Tejasvi Surya for hate speech, violating MCC

Referring to Tejasvi’s comments and social media posts made following an assault on a Bengaluru shop owner, the complaint said, “Such statements are not only factually wrong and incendiary but also an explicit call for violence against the Muslim community. He has called them ‘anti-social elements’ and that with political backing available to ‘Jihadis’, in his opinion, ‘such incidents of crime against Hindus have risen in our state’. It is evident that he is attempting to create hatred between the Hindu and Muslim communities, calling them ‘Jihadis’, and disrupt communal harmony in the lead up to the elections.”

A shop owner in Bengaluru's Nagarathpete area was assaulted by a group for allegedly playing Hanuman Chalisa during the Azan (Muslim call to prayer) on Sunday, March 17. An FIR filed on Monday, March 18, indicated no religious motive behind the incident. All the five accused responsible for assaulting the shop owner have been arrested.

Hate Speech Beda’s complaint also raised concerns about Tejasvi’s conduct while the investigation into the assault is underway, alleging that he is conducting a “parallel trial” and obstructing the investigation. It said that the contents of the FIR and complaint filed by the shop owner do not suggest any religious motives behind the attack, contrary to Tejasvi's assertions. The police themselves have clarified that the altercation was not driven by communal factors, the complaint pointed out.