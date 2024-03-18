Bengaluru shop owner assaulted, allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

A 26-year-old man in Bengaluru has alleged that he was assaulted on Sunday, March 17, for playing the Hanuman Chalisa at his shop. Police have arrested three people for the assault, but are investigating the man’s claims about being assaulted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa.
Mukesh, who owns a shop in Cubbonpet, told the media an altercation began when some locals took offense to the religious music being played and threatened to vandalise his shop if he continued during the azaan, the Islamic call to prayer.
“I was playing Hanuman bhajan. Four-five people came and said it is time for azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened that they would stab me with a knife,” he told journalists.
CCTV footage shows a group of young men approaching Mukesh. Tensions rose as the exchange turned into a heated dispute, during which one of the youths forcefully grabs the shopkeeper's collar.
Following this altercation, the shopkeeper was forcibly removed from the premises and subjected to physical violence.
Mukesh reported the incident to the Halasuru Gate police station which has registered a case of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Among those named in the FIR are Suleman, Shahnavaz, Rohith, Dyanish, and Taruna. Three of the accused, Suleman, Shahnavaz and Rohith, have been arrested by the police. The police are investigating the Hanuman Chalisa claim as the FIR filed based on Muskesh’s complaint mentions that he was assaulted over playing “loud music” on the speaker.
The incident has now sparked outrage among pro-Hindu activists, who staged a protest outside the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of all involved. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also seized the opportunity to criticise the Congress-led Karnataka government, citing it as another example of lawlessness under their rule.
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, slammed the Congress government for allegedly failing to maintain law and order in the state. He posted on X, "Is Hanuman Chalisa banned in Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah avare?"
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya met Mukesh and urged Bengaluru police Commissioner to take swift action. “Visited Mukesh, the shopkeeper who fell victim to a brutal assault by unruly youth for playing bhajans on his premises. It's regrettable that under this Congress administration, such extremist elements feel empowered to target innocent individuals,” he said.
Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, took to social media platform X to condemn the incident, linking it to what he described as a breakdown of law and order in Bengaluru under the Congress. Former BJP minister CT Ravi echoed similar sentiments, accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics at the expense of Hindu sentiments.