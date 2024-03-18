Bengaluru shop owner assaulted, allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

A 26-year-old man in Bengaluru has alleged that he was assaulted on Sunday, March 17, for playing the Hanuman Chalisa at his shop. Police have arrested three people for the assault, but are investigating the man’s claims about being assaulted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa.

Mukesh, who owns a shop in Cubbonpet, told the media an altercation began when some locals took offense to the religious music being played and threatened to vandalise his shop if he continued during the azaan, the Islamic call to prayer.

“I was playing Hanuman bhajan. Four-five people came and said it is time for azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened that they would stab me with a knife,” he told journalists.