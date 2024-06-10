Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy electrocuted while plucking mangoes, brother injured

A 13-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a live wire while plucking mangoes on his hostel terrace in Hoskote on Sunday, June 9. The victim, Sai Bhavani from Sulibele village in Bengaluru rural district, stayed in the state-owned pre-matric hostel along with his 10-year-old younger brother and attended school in the area.

According to media reports, Sai Bhavani was using a wooden pole attached to a metal rod to pluck mangoes from a nearby tree. He lost balance and the rod hit the 11-kV high-tension wire overhead. He died on the spot while his younger brother, who was helping him, sustained burn injuries.

The hostel residents rushed them to the hospital, where Bhavani was pronounced dead. The younger brother is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.

According to TOI, the brothers were staying in the hostel for the past two years. Officials from the education department and BESCOM visited the hostel and gave instructions to the students to stop going to the terrace until the wires were shifted.

Bengaluru rural police have registered the case as an unnatural death and are currently investigating the incident.