BDA demolishes homes in Saraipalya, residents say they had all documents, didn't get notice

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday, January 8, carried out a demolition drive in Thanisandra‘s

Saraipalya, pulling down several homes for allegedly encroaching on BDA land.

Residents said that the demolition began at around 6 am, with officials arriving without prior notice. As many as 23 homes were allegedly demolished, most belonging to Muslim families and a few Tamil residents, despite occupants possessing valid documents including e-Khata certificates.

Sumaiyya Sultan, a garment worker who has lived in Saraipalya for over 15 years, told TNM that her home was brought down despite having all the documents. Other residents said that they had been paying property taxes, electricity bills, and receiving Cauvery water supply.

Many of them have lived in the locality for nearly two decades.

When asked, a BDA official told TNM that the property “belongs to the BDA”. On the question of why demolition notices were not issued to residents, the official said that all procedures were followed.

According to the official, 22 properties were demolished, and temporary accommodation was arranged for the affected families at a nearby community hall. The area is part of Byatarayanapura assembly constituency represented by Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda.