Pinarayi slams Bengaluru demolitions, calls it anti-minority politics under Congress

The remarks come in the wake of the demolition drive by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) in Yelahanka on December 20. The operation, conducted in Waseem Layout and Fakeer Colony, left nearly 400 families homeless during one of the coldest weeks the city has experienced in years.

BSWML officials maintained that the houses were built on government land and were cleared as part of an encroachment removal drive. Residents, however, alleged that they received no prior notice and were evicted with heavy police presence, leaving them to spend several nights on the streets under makeshift shelters.

BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda said the structures were on five acres of government land. Residents showed their Aadhaar cards and electricity bills as proof of long-term residence, with many asserting they had lived there for decades.