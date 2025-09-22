Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Mysuru Dasara 2025, calls for peace and harmony

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Mysuru Dasara festival commenced on Monday, September 22, with International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the 11-day celebrations at the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills. The writer urged people to triumph “not with weapons, but with education; not with hatred, but with love,” describing the festival as a “symbol of our collective culture”.

Delivering a message of inclusivity, Mushtaq said, “Culture is something that bridges hearts, it seeks to spread love, not hate. As the world surges ahead on a warpath and humanity is fuelled by hatred, Mysuru Dasara is a clarion call for peace and harmony.” She offered flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the “Vrushchika Lagna,” accompanied by chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests.

The decision to invite Mushtaq had sparked controversy, leading to multiple petitions against her participation. Both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas, with the apex court reminding petitioners of the secular ideals enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution.

This year’s Dasara festivities, running from September 22 to October 2, will comprise cultural events across Mysuru with music, dance, and religious rituals. The Mysuru Palace is preparing for the private durbar of the Wadiyar family, where Yaduveer Krishnadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar will perform rituals under the guidance of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, district in-charge Minister HC Mahadevappa, and several cabinet members joined the inaugural ceremony. Earlier, Mushtaq and the dignitaries participated in special pooja rituals inside the temple before stepping out to formally mark the opening of the Nada Habba (state festival).

Security was heightened at Chamundi Hills during the inauguration, with frisking, restricted entry, and multiple checkpoints in place. Authorities banned black caps and handkerchiefs at the venue as a precautionary measure. Despite the tension, large crowds gathered to witness the beginning of Karnataka’s iconic cultural celebration.

The Mysuru Dasara, which traces its origins to the Vijayanagara rulers in 1610 and was nurtured by the Wadiyars, continues to showcase Karnataka’s living heritage.