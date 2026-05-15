Azim Premji violence: Fact finding report criticises Uni’s inaction against ABVP mob

A fact-finding report released in Bengaluru on May 15, has criticised the response of Azim Premji University to the February 24 campus violence involving members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The fact-finding report alleged that the University failed to protect students, did not hold the perpetrators accountable, and instead pursued disciplinary action against its own students.

On February 24, around 20 ABVP members entered the University campus, vandalised property, and allegedly assaulted students. The group claimed they were protesting a reading circle event organised by student body SPARK-APU on the Kunan-Poshpora case involving alleged atrocities and gang rape by the Indian Army.

After police detained members of the group, an FIR was registered based on a complaint by the APU Head of Security against the ABVP members. However, shortly after, the Registrar filed a complaint and a second FIR was registered against SPARK-APU the same night.

In the weeks that followed, the University constituted a Special Disciplinary Committee, calling eight students and faculty members for hearings. On May 8, one student was informed that she had been suspended for two years.

The fact-finding inquiry

Following the incident, a team of civil society activists visited the campus in March to gather testimonies from students and faculty. The team included Aishwarya R (PUCL-Karnataka), Du Saraswati (writer and activist), Madhu Bhushan (women’s rights activist), Rohini Rajasekaran (Bahutva Karnataka) and Veeresh (All India Students Federation).

The team attempted to engage with the University administration but received no response. They also spoke to the Inspector at Sarjapura Police Station.

The report states that despite prior knowledge of a possible attack, the University administration failed to take preventive measures, and even told police they were unaware of SPARK and the event it had held.

Police reportedly cited understaffing as a limitation in preventing and/or de-escalating the violence.

It further notes that the University did not issue any public statement condemning the ABVP attack or push for swift investigation and action. Among students and faculty, there is a “unanimous opinion” that the FIR against SPARK-APU was disproportionate.

The report also criticises the functioning of the Special Disciplinary Committee, stating that its process was opaque and contributed to fear and uncertainty on campus.

The report strongly condemns the ABVP attack, describing it as vigilante action.

Arvind Narrain, president of PUCL-Karnataka, said the ABVP attack represents “a calculated strategy to intimidate the spirit of inquiry into silence,” warning that such actions erode universities’ role as spaces for critical thought and democratic engagement.

The fact-finding team made several recommendations, including immediate withdrawal of all charges against SPARK-APU, revoking of the student’s suspension, and engagement with the student body along with removal of restrictions on activities promoting critical thinking. It also called for closure of the case against SPARK-APU and demanded a fair and swift investigation into the ABVP mob.

The report adds that “the only party that must be held responsible for the incident on February 24, 2026 is the ABVP vigilante mob.”

It adds that disciplinary action against students was “completely unjustified,” and criticises the absence of student representation in the disciplinary process.

The report notes that many students felt betrayed by the University’s decision to file a criminal complaint against its own students. Over 400 individuals, including academics, students, lawyers, journalists, and writers, signed an open letter criticising the University’s actions and urging that the FIR should not adversely affect students.

The report was released at a press conference held at the Press Club, Bengaluru, where speakers included scientist and academic Suvrat Raju; People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL)-Karnataka president Arvind Narrain; Madhu Bhushan of Naaveddu Nilladidre; Madhulika T of All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ)-Karnataka; Mohan Rao of Bahutva Karnataka; and student representatives from Collective and Students for People’s Democracy (SfPD).