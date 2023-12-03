Assembly polls result warning bell for Cong in Karnataka: Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday, December 3 that the Assembly polls result of the four states was an indicator of the probable outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding the likelihood of BJP winning in two states and retaining power in one has further boosted the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters here, Bommai said, "At the same time, the result is a warning bell for the Karnataka Congress. The results of these four Assembly elections have been termed as semi-finals as they have come ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls.