Arrested Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura not linked to BJP, says former CM Bommai

The Karnataka unit of the BJP has distanced itself from Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura, who has been arrested for allegedly duping an industrialist of Rs 5 crore after promising him a BJP ticket to contest the Assembly elections held earlier this year. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacting to the development stated in Mangaluru on Thursday, September 14, that there is no connection between the BJP and the arrest of Kundapura, a female Hindutva activist.

“There is no connection with the Chaitra Kundapura case. There should be a comprehensive investigation into the case. Whoever is involved, let them be punished. Not only the religious seer, whoever is involved, they should be arrested,” Bommai stated.

“We have considered the matter of receiving the money promised for the ticket to contest elections. It is very clear that there is no connection of this case with the BJP. Those who are guilty will take big names. Let the investigation begin and the truth come out,” Bommai said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara reacting to the development stated in Bengaluru on Thursday that, the allegation of Hindu activists being targeted and cases being lodged against them is not true.