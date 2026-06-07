After CM Shivakumar’s push, Karnataka to form ‘anti-rowdy squads’ in every police station

The Karnataka police have ordered the formation of dedicated “anti-rowdy squads” at every police station to monitor rowdy sheeters, suspected offenders, and “anti-social elements.” The move comes amid a renewed push by the state government to crack down on rowdyism, even as the existing practice of maintaining rowdy sheets and history sheets has faced legal challenges over concerns of arbitrary surveillance.

The order was issued by the Office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police on June 5, following a meeting with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

“Recognising the adverse impact of rowdyism, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka emphasised the need to eradicate rowdyism across the state and has directed to take stringent measures against rowdies,” the order said.

According to the order, a “Rowdy Squad” will be formed in every police circle under the supervision of the Circle Inspector. Police stations headed by a police inspector (PI Station) will also have separate station-level rowdy squads. The composition of these squads will be decided by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer or the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Karnataka Police Manual already allows the police to maintain surveillance records of people clearly or loosely categorised as anti-social, criminal, or suspected to be involved in such activities, through the opening and maintenance of rowdy sheets and history sheets. The newly formed squads have been tasked with verifying criminal cases against individuals and initiating the opening of fresh rowdy sheets where applicable. Officers who fail to do so may face disciplinary action, according to the order.

The squads will also maintain updated records of rowdy sheeters and “anti-social elements” in their jurisdiction, conduct lawful surveillance of their activities, movements, and associations, identify emerging “rowdy elements, gangs and criminal groups,” gather intelligence, and monitor repeat offenders accused of disturbing public peace.

The order further directs the squads to initiate preventive measures under provisions including the Goonda Act, the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000, and externment proceedings. They have also been asked to execute warrants and bonds against rowdies, coordinate with beat police and local intelligence sources, and conduct special drives and surprise checks in vulnerable areas.

The anti-rowdy squads have also been directed to initiate preventive action, including Preventive Action Reports (PAR), action under the Goonda Act, the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000, and externment proceedings (orders restricting a person from entering a particular area). The squads have also been asked to ensure the effective execution of warrants and bonds against rowdies, coordinate with beat staff and local intelligence sources, and conduct special drives and surprise checks in vulnerable areas.

What the Police Manual says

Chapter 21 of the Karnataka Police Manual deals with Crime History and lays down procedures for the surveillance of goondas, suspects, rowdies, and convicts. The methods of surveillance include the opening and continuation of rowdy sheets and history sheets.