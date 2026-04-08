In Bengaluru, families of prisoners are coming together to resist police harassment

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A little after midnight on January 30, 2024, Malar* and her son Dhanush* had just finished a late dinner and were about to sleep when a couple of cops from the local police station turned up at their house in eastern Bengaluru. They wanted Dhanush to come with them because ‘sir’ wanted to take photos of him.

“They were drunk and in civilian clothes. We did not leave the house and told them we would come in the morning. I told them he has a mental illness and that I would bring him the next day, but they seemed determined to catch him and beat him,” Malar told TNM.

And that is exactly what the police did. Except it was Malar and Dhanush’s word against the police, with no evidence but the wounds that she saw on her son’s body. She had no way of fighting back against the police, no way to know what rules the police were supposed to follow.

That knowledge would come a few months later, when she visited her son in jail. Malar went on to file a complaint with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission against the police who had turned up at her house looking for her son.

Although well-known, widespread and well-documented, police violence is hard to challenge. But an association in Bengaluru, spearheaded by a woman who bore the brunt of police harassment, is doing just that. About 270 families, the majority of them from Dalit or backward castes, have banded together to challenge the indiscriminate violence the police unleash on them as a matter of unwritten policy. People from these families told TNM that they feel their collective challenge to the police has yielded results.

Dhanush’s ordeal

That night, the police did not leave, despite Malar insisting that she would bring Dhanush* to the police station the next morning, forcing Malar and Dhanush to come out. “There was a scuffle, and Dhanush ran. I fell down and injured my hand. The next thing I know, around 10 other police officials turned up. There were a couple of police jeeps and a police car. One of the policemen hit my back several times. They vandalised the house, turned it inside out. When I questioned them, they abused me in filthy language, beat me and threatened to jail me.”

Over the next couple of hours, around 10 police officials stood guard outside Malar’s 10x10 feet house while 20 others looked for Dhanush in the neighbourhood. Around 3 am, they asked her for some of Dhanush’s clothes. That’s how she knew they had caught him. “I asked them where he was, but they told me to get lost.”

Malar decided to stay at her daughter’s house to avoid harassment from the police. It was only on the evening of February 1 when the police produced him in court that Malar saw how badly Dhanush was injured.

“He was so badly beaten. His arms and one of his eyes were swollen and his face had cuts. His lips were cracked and bleeding. His body had swollen so much that it felt like a stone, and it had turned black from the beating. God knows how many people beat him. They knew he had a mental illness, still they tortured him,” Malar said.

It was only after producing him in front of the judge that Malar was allowed to meet Dhanush. He told her that the police had beaten him badly and warned him against saying anything to the judge. The name of the police station has been withheld on request.

The judge is mandated by law to ask whether the police had assaulted the arrestee. But once in front of the judge, this issue is rarely brought up—either because the judges don’t ask or ignore the visible signs of assault or because the arrestees have been threatened into silence by the police.

Outside the court, the police told Malar that they had given Dhanush medicines. “What is the point? If my son dies, will he come back? He’s my only family. Even at this age, I work hard to support him because he can’t work.”

Dhanush was arrested for robbery/dacoity and has been in jail since. During one of her visits to prison, when she was in despair at her son’s situation, she was given the number of a woman named Chandrashree who could help.

Fighting the police

V Chandrashree, a resident of Neelasandra in southeast Bengaluru, started the Association of Prisoners’ Families for Justice (APFJ) in 2023 along with other families who have faced years of police harassment.

She alleged that the police began to harass her over a family dispute and falsely implicated her younger son for assault after her family members cut off her water supply. The last straw was the arrest of her older son on July 19, 2021, for vehicle theft. She believes her son is innocent of the crime the police are accusing him of.

“He admitted to me that he was present when it happened but that he did not participate. If he is guilty, let him be punished according to the law. But why are the police harassing us (family members)?” Chandrashree said.