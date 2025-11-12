After ‘alcohol party’ video leak, police book four inmates of Bengaluru central prison

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Days after videos purportedly showing an alcohol-fuelled party inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison went viral, the city police, on Wednesday, November 12, have registered a case against four inmates. The move follows a complaint filed by Imaamasaab Myageri, the assistant superintendent of prisons who has since been suspended.

According to the FIR, the four accused inmates, Karthik alias Jitre Patrick, Dhananjay alias Renukaprasad, Manjunath V alias Koli Manja, and Charan Rao B, were seen dancing inside Barrack 8, Room 7 of the prison. The incident came to light after television channels aired footage allegedly showing inmates with access to televisions and smartphones inside their barracks.

The complaint does not name any prison official suspected of allowing the party to take place. While the FIR makes no reference to the consumption of alcohol, Myageri has sought a detailed probe into how mobile phones entered the prison, who recorded and leaked the videos, and how they were shared with the media.

The Parappana Agrahara police have booked the case under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, which deals with introducing prohibited articles or communicating unlawfully with prisoners and Section 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to dishonest concealment or removal of property.