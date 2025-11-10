Karnataka govt suspends three jail officials after videos show inmates using phones, TV

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government on Monday, November 10, took disciplinary action against three senior officers of Bengaluru Central Jail after videos allegedly showing inmates enjoying undue privileges surfaced online.

Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that Chief Superintendent K Suresh has been transferred, while Superintendent Imamsab Myageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri have been suspended. An IPS officer will now be put in charge of Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, he added.

The move follows the circulation of several videos on social media allegedly showing inmates with access to televisions and smartphones inside their barracks. One of the clips reportedly shows Umesh Reddy — a convicted serial rapist and murderer — using two Android phones and a keypad mobile inside the prison. Between 1996 and 2002, Umesh was accused of 18 murders and 20 rapes across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. He was eventually convicted in nine cases and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Another video appears to show Zuhaib Hameed Shakeel Manna (also reported as Juhad Hamid Shakil Manna), an alleged operative of the banned outfit ISIS, drinking tea and scrolling through a phone, with the sound of a television or radio in the background. Other inmates, including gold-smuggling accused Tarun Raju, were also seen using mobile phones and even cooking inside the prison.