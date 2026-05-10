Adivasis from three states meet after decades to assert forest rights at Nagarahole

The Taj Group of Hotels and the Karnataka government had planned to set up a resort in Murkal, inside the Nagarahole tiger reserve. However, adivasi resistance led to a court battle in which the Karnataka High court struck down the agreement between Taj and the state government.

When participants of the meeting gathered at the Veeranahosahalli gate of the reserve on May 5 to head towards Murkal, the Forest Department blocked access, making people wait for hours. Nithin D Rai, a scholar who studies the impact of conservation on local communities, was forced to go back to Bengaluru without addressing the gathering.

Inter-state solidarities

On May 6 and 7, adivasi community members and non-adivasi activists from all three states spoke of the issues they faced.

Meena, a Paniyar community member from Sreemadurai village in Nilgiri district in TN, told TNM that this was the first time that she had travelled for such an occasion even though the struggle for land is familiar to her.

She believes that the consultation is important because it helped her see that other people were also struggling even though there were differences.

In her village, around 495 families from the Paniyar community are fighting to get land in their name. Although a Christian landlord had given them land long ago, since 2011 Tamil Nadu’s forest department had been claiming that land as forest land, and had only given them rights to the patch of land their houses stood on, even though they had been cultivating.

“We have some rights in our village, houses, employment guarantee livelihoods, bank accounts from which we get our salaries… But the people here have it much harder. It is difficult to see how much they struggle. I’ll tell my people what I saw here so that we can do something about it,” Meena said.