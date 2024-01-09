Actor Yash stands in solidarity with kin of 3 men electrocuted in Karnataka

"We don't like the erection of banners, cutouts and I don't like to show off with my fan base. I started fearing my birthdays as one or the other tragedies occur. To be honest, I am fed up with myself. Let the fans bless me from wherever they are. They should take utmost care of themselves and achieve big in life," Yash, who is known for his "Rocky Bhai" image, appealed to his fans.

"Before 15 days, there were Covid cases. I had decided not to celebrate my birthday on this pretext with my fans. Anyone can extend a helping hand, but will the deceased son return to his family? What about the family who lost their dear ones? If death occurs in our families it's the same. Those who died were too young," the actor said.

"I appeal to everyone. Please shun away from erecting banners. The fans followed and chased me on their bikes exposing them to grave danger. Please do not indulge in risk. If you want to show love, do good deeds. You will be happy in your lives. That is enough. Even if it hurts, I want to maintain a distance. Every fan of mine should focus on achieving big in life," he added.