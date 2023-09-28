Karnataka

Actor Siddharth’s Bengaluru press meet disrupted by pro-Kannada activists

Pro-Kannada activists barged into a promotional event for Siddharth’s film ‘Chikku’ in Bengaluru, asking if it was necessary to hold his event amid the heightened Cauvery dispute between TN and Karnataka.
Actor Siddharth’s Bengaluru press meet disrupted by pro-Kannada activists
Actor Siddharth’s Bengaluru press meet disrupted by pro-Kannada activists
Written by :
TNM Staff

Tamil actor Siddharth was forced to end a press conference in Bengaluru where he was promoting his latest film Chithha on September 28, Thursday. While he was addressing the media, a group of pro-Kannada activists barged in, asking him whether it was necessary for him, an actor from Tamil Nadu, to promote his film amid the ongoing Cauvery dispute. Amid the ongoing river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a Bengaluru bandh was called on September 26, and another Karnataka bandh has been called for on September 29.

Also starring Nimisha Sajayan, Chittha is produced by Siddharth himself, and is distributed by the production company Red Giant Movies, associated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son and state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Siddharth was in Bengaluru to promote the Kannada-dubbed version of the film, titled Chikku

Read: Explained: The Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

In a video from the event, a group of pro-Kannada activists were seen barging into the press meet and asking Siddharth, “Cauvery protests are taking place. Is this [event) needed now?” As Siddharth tried to continue addressing the press in Kannada, the protesters asked him if it was necessary to organise a press meet with a Tamil actor, at a time when Karnataka residents were protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. 

“Don't you all drink Cauvery water? We haven't come to give an order, we are making an appeal. You too come protest on the streets”, the protesters told him. 

The Cauvery dispute between the two states has come to the fore once again, after the Supreme Court recently declined to intervene in the matter and upheld the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). On September 21, the Supreme Court had ordered the Congress-led Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.  

Read: Two Cauvery bandhs in a week in Karnataka: How a split between groups led to this

Watch: Why the Cauvery water issue has erupted again

Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Entertainment
Cauvery Issue

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com