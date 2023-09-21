Activists raise concerns over Durga Pooja event near Bengaluru's Somasundarapalya Lake

When TNM sought clarification from BARSHA, an individual named Raju, who claimed to represent the MLA's office, responded. He confirmed that the event would take place at Somasundarapalya playground, adjacent to the lake. “The playground was not in a usable condition previously, and we, from the MLA's office, have recently developed it,” Raju stated.

When asked if they had sought permission from the BBMP to organise the event, he replied, “If necessary, we will request permission from the BBMP. We already have approval from the local authorities and the local MLA,” Raju said. Somasundarapalya lake falls within the Bommanahalli constituency, which is represented by BJP MLA Satish Reddy.

Raju further compared the event to multiple Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations occurring around the city. “The structure is not a permanent one for which we need to take BBMP approval, it will only happen for three to four days where families will come and take part in the pooja,” he justified.

“We do not oppose any religious celebrations as long as they comply with environmental laws and guidelines. Our concern is solely related to the choice of venue for the festival, and we urge the organisers to reconsider, given that the lake and Sundaravana are ecologically sensitive areas,” stated the activists.

Durga Pooja is an annual five-day celebration that pays tribute to the goddess Durga. It commemorates the goddess's victory over the demon king Mahishasur. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess visits her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. Durga Pooja holds great significance for the Bengali community. The festival concludes with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, marking the end of Durga Pooja and the nine-day-long Navratri celebrations. This year, the festival will take place from October 20 to October 24.