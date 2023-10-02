Activists demanding right to protest detained by Bengaluru police

Activists who were demanding the right to protest and the need for greater civil liberties in Bengaluru were detained by the police on Monday, October 2, while they gathered near the Maurya Circle. Under the banner of the Horatada Hakkigaagi Janandolana movement, the activists had called for a march from Bengaluru’s Maurya Circle to Vidhana Soudha. Their mission: to challenge an order implemented in January 2022, which restricts protests solely to Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The contentious Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations, and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order has stirred widespread criticism, with activists arguing that it severely limits the avenues for citizens to exercise their democratic right to protest.