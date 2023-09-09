Bengaluru protests cannot be confined to Freedom Park, activists push for repeal of order

Bengaluru’s civil activists have posed a demand before the new Karnataka government — permit protests beyond the limits of Freedom Park. Ever since the Bengaluru police implemented the Licensing And Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order in January 2022, protesting anywhere other than Freedom Park is illegal. This order has curtailed many protests and marches and stopped citizens from exercising their right to protest.

Under the umbrella of Horatada Hakkigaagi Janandolana, civic groups in Bengaluru have launched the "Right to Protest'' campaign. They've submitted a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara, demanding the immediate repeal of the January 2022 order. The campaign argues that the order infringes upon the fundamental right to protest and calls for the dismissal of all cases filed against individuals who have exercised this fundamental right, including workers, farmers, Dalits, women, and other marginalised communities.

In January 2022, the Karnataka High Court heard a suo-moto Public Interest Litigation seeking restrictions on protests. The civic groups’ coalition said that even before the judgement was issued, the former Police Commissioner of Bengaluru Pratap Reddy issued the order restricting protests outside Freedom Park. They point out that following the issuance of the order, the High Court closed the petition. In their memorandum submitted to the CM, they emphasise that this unconstitutional order from the former Police Commissioner is the only barrier preventing Bengaluru residents from exercising their right to protest.

A meeting in this regard had taken place in July 2023 between activists and the CM, and although the CM assured them that he would address the matter, there has been little to no headway. Activists have repeatedly highlighted that hyper-local issues necessitate hyper-local protests, as long as they do not lead to conflicts. They argue that protests related to hyper-local matters such as the Sankey Tank flyover and road widening project, cannot effectively occur at Freedom Park, as they do not generate the necessary awareness.

“The Congress recently held an event to celebrate one year of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Both Congress and BJP do several such events at several places, but civil societies are prohibited from doing so. What is the reason behind this unconstitutional rule and why do they keep saying it is a directive from the High Court when it is not?” asked Vinay Sreenivasa, who is a civil rights advocate and also a member of Horatada Hakkigaagi Janandolana.