A sensational trap and a curious exoneration: The Madal Virupakshappa case

On March 2, 2023, news broke out that Karnataka’s Lokayukta Police had trapped sitting MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Later that evening, the trap paled into insignificance when the Lokayukta Police raided Prashanth’s house and seized more than Rs 6 crore in cash. The First Information Report (FIR) named Virupakshappa as the first accused who instructed the bribe-giver/complainant to meet Prashanth in connection with official favours. The officers arrested Prashanth immediately and he was jailed pursuant to the orders of the Special Court. A few weeks later, Madal Virupakshappa was arrested soon after the Karnataka High Court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail.

In a surprising turn of events, on December 20, the Karnataka High Court quashed the FIR and investigation against Virupakshappa. The court even opined that permitting further proceedings would amount to “abuse of the process of law, degenerate into harassment, and ultimately result in miscarriage of justice”. While the court has permitted the Lokayukta Police to continue the investigation against the other accused, the relief granted to Virupakshappa is a deviation from settled principles regulating the High Court’s power to quash cases, even before the trial begins.

What led to the trap and raid?