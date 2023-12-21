Karnataka HC quashes corruption case against former BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa

The Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against former BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa and former chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Wednesday, December 20. The court said that there was no offence of demand or acceptance of a bribe against Virupakshappa, who was the MLA from Channagiri constituency at the time the case was registered. However, his son Prashanth will have to face a “full-blown trial”, the court said.

The court said that there was not even prima facie evidence of either demand or acceptance of a bribe to justify the continuation of the case against him. It said, “If there is not even a whisper of any demand or acceptance of bribe by the petitioner, it is un-understandable as to how the proceedings can be permitted to be continued against him. The document of tender that has become the subject matter of complaint is also placed before the Court. Nowhere the petitioner even participated in the proceedings. Therefore, on all these counts, permitting further proceedings against the petitioner would become an abuse of the process of law and result in miscarriage of justice.”