292 pedestrian deaths in Bengaluru, highest in 2023: NCRB

Bengaluru roads were the most deadly for pedestrians in 2023 among 53 Indian cities, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The city recorded 292 pedestrian deaths and 1,021 injuries, the highest in the country, followed by Ahmedabad with 236 deaths and Jaipur with 201 deaths.

The NCRB’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2023 report, released on Monday, September 29, noted that India recorded 4.64 lakh road accidents and 1.73 lakh fatalities across these cities. Delhi and Bengaluru accounted for 9% and 5.7%, respectively, of the total road accident deaths reported.

At the state level, Karnataka ranked among the top three for pedestrian deaths, with 2,386 fatalities in 2023, behind Tamil Nadu (4,577 deaths) and Bihar (3,462 deaths).

The report also highlighted deaths linked to civic negligence. In Bengaluru, 20 people died in 19 separate incidents attributed to poor roads, potholes, broken or encroached footpaths, faulty public infrastructure, and electrocution. This marked the fourth consecutive year Bengaluru topped the list among 18 metropolitan cities for civic body negligence-related deaths. On September 29, a 20-year-old college student died after being run over by a truck near Budigere Cross, with investigators suspecting potholes may have contributed.

Bengaluru also recorded the highest pedestrian deaths for the second consecutive year. NCRB data for 2022 showed 247 deaths in the city, followed by Ahmedabad (194) and Chennai (187).

TNM has been consistently reporting on the state of pedestrian infrastructure in Bengaluru. Our investigation in Indiranagar found that footpaths fail to meet even the basic Indian Roads Congress standards. Pavements are frequently occupied by shop merchandise, construction materials, potted plants, and garbage, forcing pedestrians onto the roads.