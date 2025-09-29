Encroachment menace leaves Indiranagar pavements unusable for pedestrians

This report is part of The News Minute and Newslaundry's investigative series on how elite encroachments are eating up pavements across Indian cities.

In the occasional instance, one comes across a pavement in Bengaluru, the brief sense of astonishment and joy is quickly dampened by the potted plants, dumped garbage, and construction material that occupy it.

On a Monday afternoon in Indiranagar’s HAL 2nd Stage, the pavement outside a general store is taken over by rows of water cans. They are stacked and spread out so tightly that more than half of the pavement is occupied. A few steps ahead, crates of milk packets and groceries lean against the shop wall. The tiled footpath that should carry people on foot has become an extended storeroom.