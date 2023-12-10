24 foot over bridges to come up on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Responding to mounting concerns of villagers residing near the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway, the Karnataka government has announced the construction of 24 foot over bridges (FOBs) along the crucial transportation link. Responding to a query raised by Congress MLC Madhu G Madegowda during the ongoing session of the state legislature in Belagavi, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the government has enlisted the expertise of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to formulate a comprehensive plan for the proposed foot over bridges (FOB).

Two FOBs are slated for construction in Mysuru district, specifically at Siddalingapura and Kalastavadi. Additional FOBs are planned at various locations, including Kaniminike in Bengaluru Urban district, Manchanayakanahalli, Kallugopahalli, Hulthar Hosadoddi, Madapura, and Dhabanagunda in Ramanagara district.

"A total of 24 foot over bridges will be coming across the expressway. These will help villagers to cross the expressway without jumping out of the fence or damaging them. These will be constructed in villages that fall in Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, and Mandya districts," he said. Furthermore, NHAI has decided to implement additional safety measures, including an increase in median height, at six identified black spots in Mandya district—Maddur, Ummadahalli gate, Induvalu, Sundahalli, Ragimuddanahalli, and Garudanaukkada.