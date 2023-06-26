Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway witnesses over 91 fatalities in just three months

The 117 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, aims to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from two hours to approximately 75 minutes.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, touted as a game-changer for daily commuters, has unfortunately turned into a treacherous stretch plagued by 91 deaths since its inauguration in March 2023. The expressway originally aimed to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, has instead, become a site of tragedy with an alarming death toll and numerous injuries to commuters.

Two youths on a motorcycle were killed in an accident while passing through Maddur on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Sunday, June 25, just days after three persons, including an Uttar Pradesh government official, lost their lives in a road accident near the Maddur stretch of the expressway. Similarly, in April this year, a family of five including three children were killed in an accident on the expressway. The accident was triggered by a burst tire, causing the vehicle to cross the median and collide with another SUV.

In response to the escalating number of accidents on the expressway, Karnataka's Minister for Public Works, Satish Jarkiholi, ordered a safety audit on June 23. The Minister convened a meeting with various government departments to identify the reasons behind the high accident rate on the expressway. Jarkiholi suggested that there may be technical issues related to the construction of the motorway, which will be brought to the attention of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Since its grand opening, the Mandya stretch of the expressway has witnessed 35 deaths, leaving 156 individuals injured, while the toll at the Ramanagara stretch has been even devastating, claiming the lives of 56 people and causing 197 injuries. When TNM reached out to Mysuru police, they did not disclose the exact number of deaths reported on the Mysuru stretch of expressway. Experts attribute these accidents to three main factors: overspeeding, poor road design, and lack of driver education.

Overspeeding has been identified as a significant contributor to the accidents on the expressway. Ashish Verma, a mobility expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), highlighted the issue, stating, "Most vehicles on the highway are overspeeding, reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h. Such speeds surpass the safe limits determined by the geometric elements of the highway, resulting in loss of control and tragic incidents." The maximum permissible speed limit is 100 kmph.

The speed depends on the driver, and whether they can cope with the elevation of the road. “Road is for safe driving and not for rash driving. Particularly on this expressway, you see vehicles overspeeding and nobody to stop them,” Professor MN Sreehari, an expert in traffic engineering said. He highlighted compromised road designs and inadequate signage as additional factors amplifying the risks faced by drivers. He also pointed out that some sections of the highway were hastily completed without proper consideration for road safety. "The curves are not done properly, and drivers face visibility issues, especially at night. It is difficult for commuters driving at high speed to negotiate with the curve and lower the speed," he noted, also citing the absence of streetlights in many areas.

Initially, there were complaints about the road on the expressway near Bidadi being very smooth, reducing friction between the tires and the road. Following this, rumble strips were placed on the expressway.

The entry and exit points along the expressway appear suddenly and lack a safe and dedicated lane for merging or exiting. Instead, collapsible plastic bollards are often placed haphazardly, creating a hazardous situation for drivers. This lack of infrastructure leads to chaotic merging and exiting, further increasing the risk of accidents. “There have been instances where vehicles suddenly shift lanes from the left to the center without proper signalling, and it is difficult to slow down when you are driving at a high speed. These sudden lane changes, combined with the already challenging merging and exiting conditions, pose a grave threat to the safety of commuters,” Professor Sreehari further said.

Lack of driver education, inadequate licensing requirements

The lack of driver education and inadequate licensing requirements within India's Transport Department has further exacerbated the problem. Ashish Verma drew a comparison with countries like the United States, where rigorous driving education and licencing standards are in place. He pointed out that India's current requirements to obtain a license do not prioritise the creation of safe and environmentally conscious drivers. Additionally, he said that vehicle upkeep and safety standards need to be improved, compromising safety on the highways.

"The Union government has created a great bull's arena and released a bull into it. They have built an expressway without considering driving behaviour and without ensuring the safety features and roadworthiness of vehicles. The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is a mass grave," Ashish Verma criticised. Maintaining roadworthiness of vehicles ensures that they meet safety standards and are in proper condition for road use, encompassing factors like mechanical condition and adherence to regulatory standards.

The recent incidents on the expressway have highlighted the urgency of addressing these concerns. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, aims to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from two hours to approximately 75 minutes. With an investment of Rs 9,000 crore by the Union Government, the project was developed in two phases by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded the project to Dilip Buildcon with the goal of decongesting traffic movement between the two cities and reducing travel time.