22% of pani puri samples in Karnataka unsafe, say food safety authorities

FSSA officials also collected shawarma samples from 10 districts across the state, and reported that eight out of 17 samples were contaminated with unhealthy bacteria and yeast, which can result in severe health issues. “Action will be taken against restaurants that are not following the safety standards,” a senior FSSA official told the Times of India.

Based on these reports, a team from the Food Safety Department in Chennai, led by Designated Officer (DO) P Sathish Kumar, conducted raids on 58 chaat shops and street vendors across the district, including 10 shops situated in Marine Drive. They said that samples of the sauce and masala used in the preparation of the dishes have been taken for testing. They also took note of the unhygienic nature of preparation, the DO told the media, adding that they “saw vendors dipping their hands into the sauce container.”

The DO urged people to look out for hygiene practices, besides directing vendors to wear gloves instead of cracking the puri with their bare hands. Separate ladles and spoons should be used to pour the sauce and add the masala, he said, and added that pani puri should also be served on disposable plates.

Sathish Kumar spoke of plans to train vendors to ensure that the required standard is maintained across the district. “We will call them in area and ward-wise batches,” he said.

He also stated that the department is set to conduct similar raids on at least 700 such vendors in the next 2-3 days, and test the samples collected from these vendors for substances that are harmful to humans. The department also has plans to keep track of shops selling street food in the city.