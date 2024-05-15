20-year-old woman killed by stalker in Karnataka’s Hubballi

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man at her house in the Veerapur Oni area of Karnataka’s Hubballi during the early hours of Wednesday, May 15. The victim, identified as Anjali Ambiger, was killed by 21-year-old Girish Sawanth, an autorickshaw driver.

Anjali worked at a local canteen and lived with her sister and grandmother following the death of her parents. She had repeatedly rejected Girish's romantic advances and his requests for her to travel with him to Mysuru. After Anjali turned down all his proposals, Girish allegedly threatened to kill her in the same manner as Neha Hiremath, who was murdered in Hubballi on April 18.

On May 15, Girish reportedly knocked on the door early in the morning and entered the house after the family opened it. He expressed his desire to marry Anjali to her grandmother, and when her grandmother refused, Girish stabbed Anjali to death.

According to media reports, Anjali and her grandmother had previously complained to the police about Girish's persistent harassment, but no action was taken. Girish, a serial offender with multiple theft charges, absconded after the murder. The Bendigeri police have registered a case, and an investigation is going on.