TISS Mumbai bans Progressive Students Forum, calls it ‘divisive, defamatory’

The Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a student organisation backed by the Students Federation of India (SFI) at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ (TISS) head campus in Mumbai was banned by the University administration on Monday, August 19. The ban came shortly after students circulated a petition with certain demands.
PSF was carrying out a signature campaign demanding a permanent resolution for the termination issue facing TISS professors, reinstatement of suspended Dalit PhD scholar KS Ramdas, and allowing the formation of student organisations in the campus.
“This group [PSF] has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute’s functions, defame the institute, demean members of the community, and create divisions among students and faculty,” read the order from TISS adding that an immediate ban has been imposed on PSF from all institute premises and activities.
The ban order also noted that “any student or faculty member found supporting, associating with or propagating the group’s divisive ideologies will be subject to disciplinary action”.
Speaking to TNM, a former student associated with the PSF discussed how, over the last year, student groups and their protests have been heavily clamped down on by the TISS administration. “The attempt is evidently to ensure that student issues are not heard,” he told TNM.
“The situation worsened when the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took over as the chairman of the TISS’ society and the executive council replaced the earlier governing board with four nominees chosen by the Education Minister in February of this year,” he added.
PSF has been protesting against various policies and decisions made by the Union Education Ministry. Under the banner of United Students of India, several PSF members participated in a protest against the New Education Policy (NEP) in January 2024, which led to the suspension of TISS student KS Ramadas.
Ramadas, a Dalit PhD scholar, was suspended for two years for “engaging in unlawful activities during protests” and “disobeying the institute’s rules”. Ramadas approached the Bombay High Court arguing that his participation in a protest and screening Anand Patwardhan’s documentary Ram ke Naam did not warrant suspension.
TISS administration in July 2024 dismissed 100 faculty members and administrative staff at its Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur, and Hyderabad campuses, with a mere two days notice. Following public outrage, their services were extended until December 31. When TNM spoke to some of the affected faculty in July, they remarked that this is a temporary solution. Student activists and professors have since been demanding a total resolution that promises job security to the people involved.
