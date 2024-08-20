TISS Mumbai bans Progressive Students Forum, calls it ‘divisive, defamatory’

“This group [PSF] has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute’s functions, defame the institute, demean members of the community, and create divisions among students and faculty,” read the order from TISS adding that an immediate ban has been imposed on PSF from all institute premises and activities.

The ban order also noted that “any student or faculty member found supporting, associating with or propagating the group’s divisive ideologies will be subject to disciplinary action”.

Speaking to TNM, a former student associated with the PSF discussed how, over the last year, student groups and their protests have been heavily clamped down on by the TISS administration. “The attempt is evidently to ensure that student issues are not heard,” he told TNM.