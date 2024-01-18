Seven students, two teachers feared dead in boat accident in Gujarat’s Harni

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. The post added, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he would leave for Vadodara immediately. He said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of Harani Lake. It is hard to imagine what goes through the hearts of innocent children when time takes them away from their parents. I am in constant coordination with the system and am leaving for Vadodara after suspending other programs. At present, emergency relief-rescue and treatment operations are going on through the system. We all feel and pray that more and more lives can be saved.”

Opposition leader Ami Rawat spoke to reporters and said that the boat could carry only 16 passengers. “Today is a black day for Vadodara. While there is no official confirmation, initial information suggests that 27 children were there on the boat, which had a capacity of only 16, and also, there were no life jackets,” she added.