Indian nationals trapped in Myanmar’s cyber scam parks await rescue

However, family members of some of the trapped men told TNM that they have been writing to various state police departments, the Union government, and the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for over three months now. Four families TNM spoke to, who hail from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said they were still unsure of their kin’s safety.

The situation worsened on Friday, August 30, when several family members received calls from the trapped men who repeated the threat they received from their ‘employers’ in Myanmar – “pay Rs 3-4 lakh and you will be dropped back in Thailand, or you will be sold off to a different company.”

Pranav and two of his ‘colleagues’ Abdul and Asif (names changed), who remain trapped in Myanmar, explained to TNM about how they first applied for jobs to be data operators in Thailand. “Abdul (from Uttar Pradesh) and I met each other at the Bangkok airport on July 12,” said Asif. “We were picked up by the Chinese company (for which we applied) and taken to a hotel. At 11:30 in the night, they came to pick us up. We dozed off in the car and when we woke up, we were rowed across the border and taken to Myanmar,” he said.