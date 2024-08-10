Andhra: 498 fake job agents notified by MEA, highest in country

The Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that when such complaints come up they are referred to the state police for investigation and prosecution. “The MEA has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to be followed by state governments on receipt of complaints against such fake agencies and has also been coordinating with concerned stakeholders including state governments and law enforcement agencies to disseminate information regarding overseas employment,” he said.

As of June 2024, 3042 fake job agents have been identified across India by the External affairs ministry. Kirti Vardhan also noted that aside from print media campaigns to raise awareness, the MEA has also signed Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements (MMPAs) with destination countries like France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Austria and Denmark.

“On the political front, the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras (PBSK) – an MEA wing have been set up in New Delhi and at Dubai (UAE), Riyadh & Jeddah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) to provide assistance and counseling to Indian workers in distress,” he said.