An ‘absolutely apolitical’ space: Why Jindal University suspended two students

At around 10.30 am on February 10, all four of them received an email notifying them of a hearing scheduled to take place at 11.45 am – just an hour later. Kaur and Nair told Newslaundry they were not on campus at such short notice. Newslaundry reviewed all these emails.

The other two students attended the hearing in front of a university student disciplinary committee. It consists of members from the student council, officials from the chief proctor’s office, and administrators. Both the students – who also did not feature in any videos – were not suspended.

Nair and Kaur received emails saying they were suspended. The emails also pointed out that they did not attend their hearings.

In the suspension order, the university said the students did not seek permission before carrying out the public discussion, nor did they get the poster vetted from the administration.

The order further said that “derogatory and provocative statements were made” during the event, “which are reasonably capable of hurting the religious sentiments of various JGU stakeholders, who have an equal right to not align with the beliefs and opinions being perpetrated as part of the advertised event.” The order also noted that the students also posted the videos shot at the event, which “clearly demonstrates a deliberate intent on your part to attract widespread viewership.”