Vijay’s film The Greatest of All Time to release on September 5

It is speculated that Vijay will play a double role in the film. Based on the first look some speculate that the film is a remake of Will Smith’s sci-fi thriller Gemini Man.

The official title of the film was revealed in December 2023. The Greatest Of All Time marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu who has delivered hits like Maanadu, Mankatha and Chennai 600028. Venkat Prabhu has yet again retained Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music director for his film. Siddhartha Nuni is the director of photography.

Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The film received mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Vijay has announced that he would quit acting soon after completing his film commitments. The actor will be focusing on politics as the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the political party formed by him.