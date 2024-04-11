Vijay’s film The Greatest of All Time to release on September 5

Actor Vijay’s much-awaited film The Greatest Of All Time will release on September 5, during Vinayaka Chathurthi festival. The announcement was made on the occasion of Eid. The Greatest Of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment.
The star cast of The Greatest Of All Time includes Mohan, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others. Meenakshi Chaudhary is making her Tamil debut through this film. She is playing the female lead opposite Vijay.
It is speculated that Vijay will play a double role in the film. Based on the first look some speculate that the film is a remake of Will Smith’s sci-fi thriller Gemini Man.
The official title of the film was revealed in December 2023. The Greatest Of All Time marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu who has delivered hits like Maanadu, Mankatha and Chennai 600028. Venkat Prabhu has yet again retained Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music director for his film. Siddhartha Nuni is the director of photography.
Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The film received mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Vijay has announced that he would quit acting soon after completing his film commitments. The actor will be focusing on politics as the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the political party formed by him.
