Vijay, Trisha starrer Leo to release on Netflix: Details

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest movie Leo will make its OTT premiere on Netflix on November 24. The movie stars Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Gautam Vasudev Menon, among others. The movie released in theatres on October 19 and has received mixed reviews from critics and audience members alike. The movie follows the life of Parthiban (Vijay) who runs a coffee shop in Himachal Pradesh but gets entangled in a spate of violence while trying to protect his family.

Leo was a much anticipated film as it was speculated to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) where characters from the director’s earlier films interact and have a connecting thread. This film also had lead actors Vijay and Trisha sharing screen space after 15 years. The duo was last seen together in Kuruvi which released in 2008.

The release of the film was not without controversy. First, the audio launch of the film was cancelled due to disagreement over the distribution of passes to the event. The producers, Seven Screen Studios, had gotten permission for early morning shows in Tamil Nadu. However, as the release date was nearing, the permission was revoked citing law and order issues. The producers appealed to the Madras High Court seeking permission but it was not granted.

