Vijay Sethupathi’s silent film Gandhi Talks is an ode to its predecessor Pushpak

A cloud of smoke melts away as the man looks at the woman from his balcony to hers. Aditi Rao Hydari’s face emerges with the glow of calculated effect, created by fading smoke and a camera in close-up. Vijay Sethupathi, a balcony away, has a soft smile on his face for her. Apt that they are balconies apart playing lovers in a movie without dialogue, all the communication happening in gestures and telling expressions. Gandhi Talks, the movie, is in many ways an ode to its 36 year old predecessor, Pushpak.

The film, peppered with different genres of music – heavy, melancholic, and everything in between – is as much AR Rahman’s as it is the director Kishor Pandurang Belekar’s. Rahman ruled the film, said Kishor at the end of the film’s premiere for the International Film Festival of India in Goa. It was a film he's been trying to make for 23 years, he said, since the void that came to his life with the death of his father. The silence he felt in those days is what transformed into a script.

Vijay’s father in the film passes away suddenly, leaving the ill wife and unemployed son in dire straits. Poverty is a habit the son learns to deal with, riding a bus without a ticket while holding the last 10 rupee note from the house, snatching a few rolls of rice from the neighbour’s plate while he looks away. But he hasn't learnt the art of bribery, an area the film touches upon in good measure. Arvind Swamy plays the other lead character in the film, a rich man losing first the people in his life, then the hospital he built, and finally his face, thanks to corrupt politicians and a voyeuring media.