Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against ‘trolls’ for affecting collections of Family Star

The makers of Family Star have announced that a complaint has been filed against ‘trolls’ who are writing “negative posts” about the movie on social media. The complaint has been filed with the cybercrime police, Hyderabad by Vijay Deverakonda’s personal manager Anurag Parvataneni. Family Star is actor Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s latest movie, which released on April 5. The movie has been widely slammed both by critics and audiences alike.

According to the makers of Family Star, the film's commercial prospects have been negatively impacted by alleged targeted attacks on its content on social media by “motivated groups.”

"Some people and social media groups have been trying hard to prevent 'Family Star' from becoming a success and to prevent Vijay Devarakonda from attaining more fame. Negative posts about the movie were made even before its release. The actor's personal manager, Anurag Parvataneni, and his fans association president Nishant Kumar have filed a complaint based on some social media screenshots," production Sri Venkateswara Creations said in a statement.

According to the complaint, some people are intentionally misleading the audience who intend to watch the movie. “They are affecting the collections of the movie. The police have promised to investigate the case and arrest the accused, who have been carrying out negative social media campaigns on Vijay's films purely out of hatred," the statement added.

Family Star is directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju. Despite criticism against the movie, Dil Raju claims that the ‘family audience’ are enjoying the movie. However, he suggested that there should be a ban against reviewing the film for at least three days after a film releases. “With great struggle producers make a film, and there are people who are preventing audiences from coming to the theatres. There is definitely an impact. Because of this the producers might feel like not making movies at all,” Dil Raju said.

Speaking about people who are criticising the movie, he said, “If you do not like the movie, then that is your opinion. But it is not correct to impose your views on others.”