Family Star review: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal film is a headache-inducing watch

Parasuram’s laziness is evident from his lack of research. The writing is really poor, and except for Govardhan’s character, nobody is given any significance. Even with the lead character, his internal struggles are never shown, which makes it impossible to root for him. Govardhan’s elder brother becomes an alcoholic and stops taking care of his family following an insensitive remark by Govardhan. The fallout is not staged well and neither is the resolution to it.

Parasuram struggles to take the story forward in the second half. It is as if he is caught in a death spiral. The logic is thrown out of the window. He tries absurd gimmicks to save the plot by changing the dynamics of the relationship between Indu and Govardhan.

There are hardly any funny moments in the film. All one gets is some cuss words meant as a joke (If I am being honest I laughed at the title of the thesis). Even a talent like Vennela Kishore cannot distract the audience and offer solace. The film’s music is another letdown. Gopi Sundar fails to impress with his background score and songs.

Vijay Deverakonda, who aced the role of a simpleton from a middle-class family in one of his early films Pelli Choopulu, struggles in Family Star. Mrunal barely has a role. We cannot blame her for giving stock expressions.

When Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy was severely criticised for justifying abuse as a form of love, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga infamously said that partners should have the liberty to slap each other. “If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, you can't kiss, you can't use curse words, then I don't see emotions there,” he had said. Parasuram takes a leaf out of Sandeep’s book and believes that all conflicts in a relationship should be settled by slapping each other.

Overall, Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star is headache-inducing if not triggering.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.