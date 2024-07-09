Ullozhukku reignites debate on representation of women in Malayalam cinema

Ullozhukku, the new Malayalam film causing not just a few waves with its in-depth portrayal of two women in extraordinary circumstances, has reignited the conversation about strong female performances and underrepresentation of women in Malayalam cinema. Writer-director Christo Tomy cast Urvashi as the mother-in-law to a woman in a great dilemma, played by Parvathy Thiruvothu. The film, with its unusual treatment of a much-stereotyped relationship, appeared like a reply to the debate about the reduced presence or significance of women in a slew of well-made films in recent months.

Not that Malayalam cinema had ever stepped too far from sculpting unforgettable women characters, in every possible shade. But one after the other, when a number of films that were celebrated in the past few months had little or what seemed like a token presence of women, questions were asked about where the women were. At least two of these films – Manjummel Boys and Aadujeevitham – were based on real life stories. The others, including the likes of Aavesham, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, and Varshangalkku Shesham, were defended by fans as films whose “scripts did not demand it”.

While the rest of the world has had its say, the question is how do the women in the industry see it. Actor Nikhila Vimal played one of the women leads in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which faced criticism for its underdeveloped female characters. Though Nikhila’s character gets little agency in the film, her presence triggers a major plot point that affects the shifting dynamics of the relationship between would-be brothers-in-law (Prithviraj and Basil Joseph).

But speaking to TNM, Nikhila argued against the narrow definition of a ‘strong woman’, pointing out that women can be strong without fitting into a stereotypical mould. “A woman can be strong without necessarily being a bold or argumentative person; the problem arises when we assume that these kinds of women are the only ones who are strong,” she said.

“It is simple for us to pass judgements from the outside, but there are a lot of other things that go on behind the scenes while a movie is being made,” she added in support of the filmmakers' vision, explaining that the representation of women depends on the narrative context. She cited examples like Aavesham and Manjummel Boys, where the absence of female characters is justified by the story.