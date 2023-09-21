Toronto International Film Festival 2023: Three Indian movies bag honours

The Toronto International Film Festival 2023 came to a close on September 17. Nearly 300 films were shown on 23 screens day and night in the heart of the city, accompanied by various musical performances, while trade pavilions and food outlets were set up.

Among the six Indian films selected for screening , three garnered accolades making Toronto Indians proud to be a part of the festival. The prestigious Platform category award was clinched by Dear Jassi, directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar. Tarsem, as he’s popularly known, is no stranger to the American film world, thanks to the previous five features, a television series, and hundreds of advertisements to his credit. The film received a cash prize of $20,000 for its brilliant picturisation of a love story and its tragic turnarounds. Newcomers Yugam Sood and Pavia Sidhu played the lead roles of Mittu and Jassi respectively. This film was pitted against nine other quality titles from nine countries to come out with flying colours.

Eminent filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki, and Anthony Shim who constituted the jury of the Platform category had a tough time selecting the winner. Their statement read: “'Dear Jassi was a unanimous choice for this year's Platform Award for its honest and poignant portrayal of a subject matter that still affects large portions of individuals forced to live under the inhumanity of bitter caste systems. The film perfectly blends craft, purpose and faith in its audience, creating a richly cinematic world that is steadfastly realistic. The young leads, Yugam Sood and Pavia Sidhu, are by turns breathtaking and, in performances that pull no punches, heartbreaking. Altogether an emphatic work by director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar and his many wonderful collaborators; a film that would be worthy of accolades in any section and which we enthusiastically welcome into the pantheon of winners in this Platform section.”