Toronto International Film Festival 2023: Six Indian films qualify

As the lovely summer days drift into the rearview mirror in Canada, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will enter its 48th season on September 7 and end on September 17. Among the 280 films selected from the 4,200 submissions from across the world, six Indian films have qualified in various categories. They are Laapataa Ladies produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Kiran Rao (Category: Centrepiece), A Match by Jayant Somalkar (Category: Discovery), Dear Jassi by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar (Category: Platform), Thank You For Coming by Karan Boolani (Category: Gala Presentation), Kill by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Category: Midnight Madness), and The World is Family by Anand Patwardhan (Category: Luminaries). The absence of south Indian films at the festival this year will be glaring.

Laapataa Ladies is a hilarious feminist coming-of-age tale of mistaken identities between two young brides on their wedding day. Jayant Somalker’s debut feature A Match depicts a woman’s silent fight against the patriarchal practices that keep depriving the individual rights of women in our society. Dear Jassi showcases the true-life tale of a young couple yearning to be together when time, distance, and familial expectations are at odds.

Karan Boolani’s debut film Thank You For Coming featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and supported by Anil Kapoor is an unapologetically sex positive comedy about a woman who refuses to be classified and pursues her own pleasure. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s latest movie, Kill, is a thriller inspired by real-life train robberies in India by gangsters.

Anand Patwardhan’s The World is Family is a deeply evocative personal film that highlights the Hindu-Muslim camaraderie during the tumultuous period of India’s freedom struggle and also touches upon the story of his parents during that time.