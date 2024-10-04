Thekku Vadakku review: Vinayakan-Suraj comedy is a pointless waste of talents

Gauging how good or bad a film would be with a quick look at the trailer can sometimes go terribly wrong. You may have trusted the credible names you glimpsed in the cast and crew and not wanting to know more, shut off your laptop and headed to the theatre. But there, as the curtains draw and the opening scenes tumble onto the big screen, you get your first jolt. You’d kindly wait, perhaps, giving the film a second, third, and fourth chance. After that, like a good sport, you accept defeat, knowing you are way too deep in now. That is more or less the gist of what happened with Thekku Vedakku.

On the face of it, the film has a lot going for it. Two of the most capable actors in Malayalam, Vinayakan and Suraj Venjaramood, lead the show. Filmmaker Prem Sankar, who made a notable debut with Randuper, has directed the story written by the renowned S Hareesh, from whom came the core idea of films like Jallikattu, Churuli, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Hareesh’s story, part of his anthology called Adam, is but a crust of the script of Thekku Vadakku. In his neatly packaged string of words in Adam, you dig out an intriguing tale of two warring old men who have forever been ‘enemies’, much to the entertainment of the townsfolk. On screen, the men are younger, in their 60s, with grays coating Suraj’s hair and beard, and baldness spreading on Vinayakan. They have sons who care two hoots about the fathers' fight and a sidekick each. Their characters – stubborn old men with plenty of quirks – become, from the onset, forced caricatures obviously created for the laughs, but without so much as drawing a ‘ha’ out of you. It becomes sadder when you think how much each of these actors is capable of.