The rise of propaganda films in the Telugu states and the impact on elections

There is an ominous background music anytime Jagan Mohan Reddy visits his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy along with his family in the film Vivekam (2024) - a biopic on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle Vivekananda Reddy. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered in 2019 just a few days ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The film claims to have been based on the CBI’s chargesheet.

In the film he is seen engaging in a power struggle with his nephew Jagan. In the course of the movie, which has been termed speculatory, there is rivalry between Jagan and Vivekananda but with elements like music and placement of cameras, Vivekam seems to hint there is something more sinister. Even though the film does not point fingers with regards to who murdered Vivekananda, there seems to be a concerted effort to portray the YSRCP and Jagan’s family in a negative light.

Vivekam is one of the many propaganda films that have cropped up in the Telugu states right before the elections. Vivekam did not have a theatrical release and is accessible on YouTube for public viewing. The film was uploaded on the channel - TDP Activist, which makes the intention of the film very clear.

However, such films are not a new phenomenon in the Telugu states, especially at the time of elections. They generally ride on invoking nostalgia for regional leaders, turn them into towering personalities, and take digs at the Opposition. While these films neither perform wonders at the box office nor have considerable sway over Telugu voters, industry insiders and scholars believe that they serve an interesting purpose.

Before Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Andhra and Telangana, actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao (NTR) was well-known for using his films to woo voters. According to a report in the Frontline , during his first-ever election campaign between 1982 and 1983, several older films of NTR were screened in theatres, and smaller components of his films like songs and dialogues were sold on the streets as audio cassettes. The report also mentions that mimicry artists would use his monologues from a popular film titled Dana Veera Sura Karna (1977), dubbing them into anti-Congress speeches.

NTR’s election campaign set the stage for the use of cinema as a tool for campaigning in the Telugu states. In more recent times, however, films like Yatra (2019), Yatra 2 (2024), Vyooham (2023), and Vivekam (2024) to name a few, deal more directly with politicians, their parties, and electoral politics.

The timing of the release of these movies is also quite convenient as most of them have been released in the run-up to the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, both of which are scheduled on May 13, 2024. The subject of Yatra and Yatra 2 follows the legacy of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the rise of his son Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the formation of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which is now headed by Jagan. While there is considerable support for Jagan and his party in Andhra Pradesh, films like Yatra 1 and 2 are perhaps made in an attempt to invoke nostalgia among the audience about YSR, his legacy, and elevate the personality of Jagan who formed the government after conducting a state-wide walkathon.

Like Yatra 2, Ram Gopal Varma’s Vyuham also follows Jagan’s odharpu yatra (condolence yatra) following his father’s death but focuses more on the rivalry between YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The film was released after Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh submitted a petition to the Telangana High Court against the certification for the film claiming that it was made to defame the TDP and his father. The film was released in November 2023, but did not do well commercially.

Vivekam revolves around the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, former Minister and brother of YSR. He was found murdered on March 15, 2019, at his residence in Pulivendula, the constituency which is now represented by Jagan.

The CBI has accused Jagan’s cousin and incumbent MP from Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy for his alleged involvement in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskar Reddy has already been arrested in the case. Jagan’s government has been accused of hindering the CBI investigation. This political murder has become one of the talking points of the Opposition against Jagan, to portray him as a ruthless ‘goonda.’

Vivekam was released as a counteraction to Ram Gopal Varma’s Vyuham, and other films which served the YSRCP’s agenda.

Though the content of propaganda films is mostly tilted in favour of those it tries to support, most of them have very low commercial success. Despite this, these films continue to be made, raising questions about who funds them, who watches them, and most importantly, whether they have any impact on votes.

Why are propaganda films made despite low success rates?

Filmmaker and producer Bharadwaja Thammareddy explains a possible reason as to why propaganda films are made despite low success rates. “I think the primary purpose is to use clips from these films on social media for election campaigns. Even if the respective parties do not do it on their official social media handles, their followers and ‘fans’ might do it. Even the target audience for these films are party workers and loyalists and not the general audience,” he said.

SV Srinivas, a professor at Azim Premji University, echoes Bharadwaja’s views. He also mentions how the films purposely include moments of “mass appeal” so that they can be repurposed later during campaigns. “These films are not going to be watched or become box office hits. They were meant to be sliced up and circulated as clips on social media,” Srinivas explained.

However, both Srinivas and Bharadwaja agree that Yatra was a bit of an outlier as it was commercially successful, and featured big names like Mammootty and Jeeva in lead roles.

In movies like Vyuham and Yatra 2, Jagan is seen to be facing off with Congress, especially after Sonia Gandhi refuses to let him continue his odharpu yatra. Portrayals of Sonia Gandhi being an autocratic leader who has the final say over things are common in these films.

While the YSRCP might not have to face the Congress electorally, this type of portrayal seemed to have worked in favour of the party, especially in light of YS Sharmila’s rift with her brother Jagan, and her subsequent departure from the party. She went on to form the YSR Telangana Party in 2021 and pledged her support to the Congress ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections in November 2023. She later merged her party with the Congress shortly after. At present she is the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress unit. She is also contesting for the MP seat from Kadapa challenging her cousin and murder accused Avinash Reddy. Vivekananda’s daughter Sunitha Nareddy, who is fighting for justice, has extended her support for Sharmila. She has also appealed to the people to reject Jagan.