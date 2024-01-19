The removal of Annapoorani from Netflix and Kollywood‘s loud silence on it

Similarly, actor Vijay had visited the families of the victims of the Thoothukudi shooting in 2019 and offered them a solatium of Rs 1 lakh. The victims were killed when the police fired into a crowd of people who were protesting against the functioning of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper due to the environmental pollution and health hazards the plant was causing. The actor did not publicise the issue nor issue a statement condemning the act and the state government but visited the families in the wee hours shortly after the tragedy. However, this act itself was seen as censure of the then All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and their poor management of the protests.

Apart from criticising governments in a personal capacity, the industry has also been making movies that question government decisions at the state and Union levels. Vijay’s Mersal, which released in 2017, had a monologue from the actor criticising the newly introduced GST which invited the ire of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK governments. Similarly, Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai (2018) also delved into the risks associated with a Aadhar data breach. Owing to the strong Tamil sentiment and anti-Union government sentiment that has present in Tamil Nadu (and by extension in Kollywood), the industry is in no dearth of films that have provoked incumbent governments.

In this context, it is rather perplexing as to why big names in Kollywood have chosen to remain silent about Annapoorani. Industry insiders are of the opinion that the timing of the controversy and its subject could be a reason why Kollywood celebrities are choosing to remain silent.

A famous producer in the Tamil film industry told TNM, “The dialogue [about Ram eating meat] did not create any controversy when it came out in Tamil but only when it was dubbed and released on Netflix. Right now, it is an extremely sensitive time to make comments about Ram considering how there has been a lot of conversation around the temple inauguration in Ayodhya. These have always been sensitive subjects and more so, at the moment. Because of the current political climate, it is safe to assume that actors and filmmakers in the industry did not want to offend the larger sentiment surrounding Ram. Why would they want to make comments against Ram or Ramayana when the whole nation is talking about it?”

The producer also noted that Ram is more revered in north India than the southern states and it would be a financial risk for actors and filmmakers to offend a large chunk of the nation’s population at a time when ‘pan-Indian’ cinema seems to be the norm.

“The law did not say that this film had to be removed from Netflix. Neither did it ask the producers to issue an apology for hurting religious sentiments. But Netflix did not want to take a risk because there were calls to boycott it. They did not want to lose subscribers so they removed the movie. Such removals will affect the producer and the actors financially. Similarly, comments in support of the movie or agreeing with its message might translate into financial risks for the actors in the future which could be another reason for their silence,“ they added.