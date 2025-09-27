The Divine Hustle: Sonali Devnani’s docu reckons with the uneasy politics of faith

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

What does it mean to live by inhabiting a god? Sonali Devnani’s The Divine Hustle poses this question through the lives of Khushi, Gopal, and Abhishek, who dress, paint, and perform as deities across India’s sacred geographies. Filmed in Varanasi, Mathura, Pushkar, and Vrindavan, and opening against the immense spectacle of the Kumbh Mela, the documentary — which made its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 21 — refuses easy conclusions. Instead, it unsettles us, pushing us to ask what it means when divinity itself becomes a form of survival.

The film’s strength lies in its refusal to romanticise. Sonali grew up, as she puts it, in a culture where “faith and religion aren’t just part of life, they’re in the air we breathe.” From a young age, she was taught rituals and prayers, but what stayed with her were the contradictions. “People standing in long lines for hours just for a glimpse of a deity, while right outside those same temples, beggars sat in their own kind of line, just trying to survive another day.”

What disturbed her even more was the way money rewrote the rules of devotion. Those with cash could bypass lines and walk straight into the sanctum, while the poor remained invisible. “That double standard between devotion and access, between morality and privilege kept haunting me. The Divine Hustle is really my way of unpacking that discomfort.”

Over two and a half years, she followed Khushi, Gopal, and Abhishek — three performers whose daily transformation into gods is both spectacle and necessity. The film captures the ritual of applying paint, the weight of costumes, the fleeting reverence of passersby. Yet, as Sonali reminds us, “when the day ends, they wipe off the paint, take off the costume, and go back to struggling for food or rent. They’re performing divinity just to survive.” That dissonance becomes a haunting metaphor for the transactional ways in which faith circulates in modern India.

What makes the film quietly radical is its attention to how these performances shape identity. “All three of the main characters don’t really talk about god,” Sonali says. Khushi is mocked, Gopal pitied, Abhishek vilified for daring to embody Kali. “The transformation didn’t always bring dignity. Sometimes it brought judgment, or even humiliation. But they kept doing it anyway… in a strange, haunting way, that made the act even more sacred to me.”