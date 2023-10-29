Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ star dies at 54

But his big break came on Friends that premiered in 1994 and where he starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. Perry played the role of Chandler Bing, a character known for his witty one-liners, on the 90's TV sitcom that followed the lives of six single New Yorkers navigating adulthood.

The last episode of Friends aired in 2004 after a 10-year run that turned Perry and his cast mates into global celebrities. The show remains one of the most popular TV shows to date.

"Friends was huge, I couldn't jeopardize that. I loved the script. I loved my co-actors. I love the scripts... but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame," Perry wrote in his memoir. "I had a secret and no one could know," he wrote.

(This article has been republished from DW with permission. Read the original article here.)