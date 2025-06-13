Ronthu review: Dileesh Pothan–Roshan Mathew make an interesting duo in this cop story

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Ronthu (Malayalam)

One cannot really explain the uneasiness that lodges in the mind just as a film appears to be going well. Shahi Kabir’s Ronthu, covering one night of patrolling by two police officers in a small town, heads that way– picking all the right elements, including foremost of all, two exceptional actors playing the duo. Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew become perfect contrasts of each other, fitting wonderfully into the blend of the opposing forces they are meant to be. But just as feared, the painstakingly written script, without a moment of lull in it, veers off to what seems like a hastily patched-up climax.

Shahi Kabir, a former police officer known for scripting grounded police stories, has also directed Ronthu, clearly drawing from his experiences in the field. Dileesh plays the middle-aged and tough Yohannan, on patrol with a young novice Dinanath, played by Roshan. Yohannan is clearly no one's favourite, and he appears least inclined to change anyone’s opinion of him. Dinanath, anxious about his sick little girl at home, is frustrated by the taunts of the senior cop.

The earlier half of the film flows smoothly, from incident to incident, trimmed to just the interesting parts and presented in the language of reality. Cases of missing persons, drunken driving, domestic violence and even suicide become part of their night. It familiarises the two characters, their peculiarities becoming clearer to us, but especially to each other.