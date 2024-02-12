Ranveer is Johnny Sins’ brother in this witty saas-bahu parody on men’s sexual health

Not many, this February 12 morning, would have imagined that they’d watch a saas-bahu soap opera themed crossover featuring not only Ranveer Singh, but also popular porn star Johnny Sins. As baffling as this already sounds, the team up between the two actors was for an erectile dysfunction medication produced by Bold Care, a men’s wellness brand.

In the ad, Sins’ ‘wife’ is set to storm out of the house in a mimicry of the cheesy theatricality common to Indian family-drama serials across the country. Similar to how these TV serials are shot, the camera pans to each of the (many) ‘shocked’ extended family members when the wife tells them she is leaving Sins, because he is unable to satisfy her in bed. The mother-in-law attempts to assault the wife (again, just like in the countless Indian serials in which mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law are locked in eternal battle), and the wife begins a free fall from the first floor of the house. That’s when Ranveer Singh intervenes with the Bold Care product to save his brother’s (yes, Johnny Sins) marriage, going on to explain how the product can help with erectile dysfunction.

The ad with its edgy, adult humour is widely being lauded for its open and healthy approach to talking about erectile dysfunction. Sins’ decision to act in the ad is also an appreciable approach to how masculinity is represented on screen. The ad was written by Devaiah Bopanna, Vishal Dayama, and Tanmay Bhat for Moonshot ad agency.