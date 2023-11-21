Pradeep’s eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil 7 and the misogyny that followed

Pradeep had also made comments threatening physical harm on his fellow contestants. During heated arguments on episode 12, Pradeep threatened twice to break people’s nose and mouth if they refused to “speak properly”. In episode 31, Pradeep threatened to throw chilli powder on Cool Suresh as revenge, after Suresh declared him disqualified from a game. Yet, there was no warning from the ominous, all-seeing ‘Bigg Boss’. These issues too were brought up only on the day other contestants levelled allegations against Pradeep before he was evicted.

This is not the first instance of male contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil making women counterparts uncomfortable. Similar complaints have been raised against actor Bharani in season 1, when women on the show complained that he was getting unnecessarily physically close to them during games. Actor Ponnambalam was criticised for using derogatory language that was demeaning to women against Aishwarya Dutta in season 2. Even in season 5, Suresh Chakravarthy hit Sanam Shetty with a stick during a game and claimed it happened by accident, before later confessing to doing it on purpose. Sanam demanded that he be evicted, but no action was taken against him.

The star host’s ‘unyielding’ stand

As soon as Pradeep’s problematic behaviour was brought to his notice, Kamal Haasan emphasised that he would not tolerate any behaviour that makes women feel unsafe on the show. He added that “despite being a large corporation,” the TV channel too shared his views on women’s safety. “If the channel had not respected my views [on women’s safety] and arrived at a conclusion similar to mine, I would have left along with Pradeep. Women’s safety is of prime importance. This is my stance at home [the Bigg Boss house] and in the country. Those who fail to create a safe environment for women must be discarded,” the actor and host said after Pradeep’s eviction.

Kamal’s response was met with loud applause from the audience and the contestants in the show. His monologue, however, seemed to be more about his own moral and political righteousness, and granted little space to the complainants or their well-being.

In fact, a significant part of episode 42 was dedicated to Kamal scrutinising the statements made by some of the people who raised allegations against Pradeep. Kamal questioned them several times on the accuracy of their accusations, re-emphasising that it was the contestants’ choice to evict Pradeep and not his.

But Kamal also denounced several problematic statements that Vichithra and another contestant Archana made during the episode. For instance, when Archana questioned how a person could possibly feel unsafe in a house filled with cameras, Kamal pointed out that many women and even children have experienced sexual harassment at the hands of their own relatives, which often go unnoticed and/or deliberately ignored.

Notably, however, sections of the audience too seemed to enthusiastically support the views held by Archana and Vichithra.

‘Whose life is really ruined?’

Both Vichithra and Archana claimed that Pradeep’s “life has been ruined” due to the allegations and that they would “haunt him for the rest of his life.” But ever since Pradeep’s eviction, a section of social media users has come out in his support, even trending hashtags such as #JusticeforPradeep. Others began spamming comments in support of Pradeep in Kamal Haasan’s latest Instagram post, claiming the evicted contestant got the short end of the stick.

These posts and comments are indicative of the support a man continues to receive even after being accused of sexual harassment, while more often than not, the survivor comes under unfair scrutiny and criticism for speaking out. In the case of Pradeep, several women who came forward with allegations speculated that when he realised he was a favourite among the audience, he became overconfident that no harm would befall him even if he commits a few misdemeanours. What more, a significant part of the audience did seem to side with him despite the nature of the allegations levelled against him.