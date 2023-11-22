Actor Vichitra says sexual harassment by a top hero made her quit film industry

Actor Vichitra, a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 7, has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a popular actor, forcing her to quit the film industry nearly two decades ago. Vichitra, who has acted in many south Indian films in supporting roles, said that she disappeared from the film industry in 2001 following her marriage. But sexual harassment was the real reason behind it, she told the other contestants.

“I was working with one of the top heroes for a film.” Vichitra said. According to her, the cast had been accommodated in a three-star hotel in Malampuzha in Palakkad district of Kerala. The hotel management had organised a party to celebrate the building renovation, which was attended by the film’s lead hero. “I met the hero there. Before he could even ask my name, he asked: ‘Are you acting in this film?’ When I said yes, he said, ‘Come to my room.’”

Vichitra said that she ignored the actor’s demand following which she was subjected to sexual harassment. “They created a lot of problems at the shooting spot. After 6 pm, men would consume alcohol and bang on my room’s door.” Unable to tolerate the harassment, she complained about it to the general manager of the hotel, who she later married. She said that to avoid the harassment at night, she had to switch hotel rooms everyday. “They got irritated. They wanted to teach me a lesson. I did not know about it.”