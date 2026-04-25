Parvathy Thiruvothu: Two decades of cinema, risk, and refusal to conform

Twenty years apart, Parvathy Thiruvothu was booed twice on a stage, once in a film, and another time in real life. In that 20-year-old film, she appears as a minuscule young girl singing on stage, as she gets booed by men in the audience. Years later, the grownup version of her, now an acclaimed actor of Indian cinema, would narrate a similar experience from her own life.

Parvathy completed 20 years of acting in February 2026, and in a recent interview that skimmed through her myriad experiences of life in cinema, she spoke about being booed on a stage where she was receiving an award. It was another February, nearly a decade ago, shortly after her critique of a superstar film had brought on massive cyber harassment against her. Amid rape and death threats, the booing must have paled in comparision.

In the interview, Parvathy described how every moment seemed to slow down as she walked up to receive her award and heard the jeers from the audience. She coached herself to make her speech and go back to her seat. Twenty years earlier, when she, as a 17-year-old, made her debut in Out of Syllabus (2006), young Parvathy had similarly stood on a stage, playing a college fresher who goes on to sing her song, unnerved by the shouting of her seniors.